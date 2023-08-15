Victoria Beckham forced to rush daughter out of restaurant as fight breaks out between fans to take photos of Lionel Messi - Reports

Lionel Messi's night of celebration with Victoria Beckham and other friends took an unexpected and violent turn at Miami's Gekko restaurant. The former pop singer was seen rushing her daughter out as a fight broke out while fans were reportedly trying to take photos of Messi.

According to The Daily Mail, security at Gekko responded harshly to an unnamed fan accused of attempting to photograph Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. The fan denied the claims, stating:

"They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face."

The altercation turned physical, resulting in the fan's bloodied face. However, his insistence that the photographs were a family affair and not an intrusion into the lives of the celebrity diners did little to quell the situation. Security reportedly continued to engage aggressively, even outside the restaurant.

The incident didn't escape the attention of other high-profile guests. Video footage has surfaced (via Daily Mail) which shows Victoria Beckham hurriedly escorting her 12-year-old daughter Harper away from the commotion. The former Spice Girls crooner was seen consoling her young daughter in a security-driven SUV while getting whisked away.

Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela, and fellow Inter Miami players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were present during the upheaval. They notably all dined at the Japanese steakhouse with the Beckham family. Pictures were reportedly taken of Antonela posing with Messi and Victoria Beckham before the violent episode unfolded.

According to the Daily Mail, voices could be heard defending the fan, screaming about his innocence and the occasion they were there to celebrate. In reaction to the bouncer reportedly hitting the fan, a woman was heard screaming:

"How dare you! Where's the manager? How f****** dare you! That's f****** crazy! Someone needs to get fired!"

Inter Miami holds breath ahead of crucial clash against Philadelphia Union as Lionel Messi struggles with ankle

A recent incident in training involving Lionel Messi has caused a wave of concern. With the all-important semi-final against the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup looming, a potential injury to Messi would be a catastrophic blow for Miami.

During a training session on Monday, the playmaker seemed to tweak his right ankle. According to AS, images of the Argentine star stumbling over his ankle indeed caused a stir. Yet, head coach Gerardo Martino seemed to defuse the situation, downplaying any suggestions that Messi wouldn't play in the upcoming semi-final match.

He revealed that he did not witness the incident first-hand but expressed confidence that it was not something serious (via AS):

“I was only at a part of the session because I had a meeting afterwards and was finishing preparing, so I didn’t see exactly what happened. But if it was something serious, I’m sure everyone would have been shocked.”

The news that Messi's reported injury isn't a problem will undoubtedly relieve Inter Miami and their supporters. The expectations for another match-winning performance from the world-renowned player are high, given the crucial nature of the game. If they beat Philadelphia Union, they will enter the final of the Leagues Cup.