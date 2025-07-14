Viktor Gyokeres’ Arsenal contract set to have 10 clauses written into it as transfer details emerge: Reports

A fresh report has shed light on 10 release clauses that are set to be included in Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres' contract when he signs for Arsenal. The Sweden international has been linked with a move to the Emirates throughout the summer, and it finally seems as though this deal will go through.

While there were suggestions that the north Londoners would meet Gyokeres' release clause, Ojogo claims that both clubs will agree on a transfer fee (via SPORTbible). The same report says that this fee will amount to €63.5 million, with another €10 million in bonuses.

The aforementioned 10 clauses to be inserted are in relation to how the bonuses may be claimed. It is further added that while five of these feats are fairly easy to access, the rest will prove to be a challenge.

Signing the 27-year-old could be the answer to Arsenal's issues in the striker position. The likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Mikel Merino shared the burden up front for Mikel Arteta last season.

None of these players are considered out-and-out strikers, but this could change with Gyokeres' arrival. His ability in front of the goal has been on display for Sporting, with the forward netting 54 times in 52 matches across competitions in the 2024/25 campaign.

As for Gyokeres, he will earn the chance to become the Gunners' first-choice striker and also compete for top honors. With Arsenal finishing second in the Premier League last season, they will be offering UEFA Champions League football in the coming campaign.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's interest in Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Arsenal are not showing any serious signs of progressing with the Eberechi Eze signing. However, he says that the Gunners are in contact with the player's agent.

The England international could cost a fair bit, with his contract at Selhurst Park valid till the summer of 2027. Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano said:

"In contact with his [Eze's] agents, yes. Let's see if after Madueke, Gyokeres & co, Arsenal will also start talks with Palace."

Eze has been one of Crystal Palace's standout players in recent times, having contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances across competitions in the 2024/25 campaign. He predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder for his club side, but could also operate off the left flank.

