Viktor Gyokeres to wear iconic Arsenal jersey number after sealing move to the Gunners: Reports

Viktor Gyokeres will reportedly wear the jersey number 14 for Arsenal after he completes his impending move to north London, according to Fabrizio Romano. Number 14 is significantly iconic in Arsenal's history because it was worn by club legend Thierry Henry between 1999 and 2007.

Ad

Henry was a crucial figure in the Gunners' successful era under Arsene Wenger at that time. In 377 total appearances for the north London club, he scored 228 goals and provided 101 assists. The Frenchman won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two English Super Cups with the Gunners.

Henry also won two Premier League Golden Boots at Arsenal, in 2003-04 and 2004-05. Before the Frenchman, the number was worn by Kevin Campbell, Perry Groves and Martin Keown.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, after Henry left the north London club for Barcelona in 2007, Theo Walcott inherited the number 14 for a decade between 2008 and 2018. The number was later passed to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then Eddie Nketiah.

Following his imminent move to the Emirates Stadium, Viktor Gyokeres is set to become the latest player to don the shirt number. The Swedish attacker has also worn number 14 during his time at Swansea City in 2020/21. However, since then, he has donned number 17 at Coventry and then number 9 at Sporting Lisbon.

Ad

Viktor Gyokeres is expected to complete his move to north London soon and sign a five-year deal for a reported fee of £63.5 million.

Declan Rice backs new Arsenal signing Noni Madueke

English defender Declan Rice believes that new Arsenal signing Noni Madueke would perform well in north London. Rice claimed that the English attacker was hungry to perform better, and the Gunners needed players like him.

Ad

The former West Ham United star said after Mikel Arteta's side recorded a 1-0 win over AC Milan in a pre-season fixture in Singapore (via BBC Sport):

"I know how driven he is. I've spoken to him, and you're going to see what he's about this season. He wants to prove and show everyone what he really can do. He's hungry, he wants to play for Arsenal, and that's the type of players we want. It's so positive"

Noni Madueke joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea for an initial reported fee of £48.5 million earlier this summer. Noni Madueke suffered backlash from fans following his move to the Gunners. Fans also reportedly started a petition to stop Mikel Arteta's side from signing the Englishman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More