Villarreal set crazy price tag for Samuel Chukwueze amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Villarreal have reportedly set an exorbitant price tag for Samuel Chukwueze am9id interest from Real Madrid ahead of next season.

Chukwueze, 23, has established himself as a regular starter for the La Liga outfit over the past four campaigns. Since arriving from the Diamond Football Academy in 2017, he has helped his club lift the 2020-21 Europa League title.

A left-footed inverted winger blessed with pace and directness, the 24-cap Nigeria international has been in stellar form for the Yellow Submarine this season. He has registered 13 goals and 11 assists in 2661 minutes of action in 41 games across all competitions.

Earlier this month, Chukwueze scored a brace, including the decisive goal, in his team's 3-2 La Liga away victory against Los Blancos.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Chukwueze as a transfer target in the upcoming summer transfer window. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is said to be a huge admirer of the attacker.

However, Villarreal have been blunt about their asking price for the Nigerian. They have slapped a price tag in the region of €80 million.

Should Chukwueze secure a move to Carlo Ancelotti's side this summer, he would provide competition to Marco Asensio and Rodrygo. Although his natural position is on the right flank, he could also feature on the opposite wing and in a withdrawn centre-forward position.

Chukwueze, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2024, has scored 37 goals and laid out 31 assists in 198 games for Villarreal.

Real Madrid are also keeping an eye on Brahim Diaz, who has been out on loan at AC Milan since 2020, as per the aforementioned report. The Spaniard's versatility across the frontline could help alleviate a lot of Ancelotti's headaches about squad depth next season.

Fabio Capello: "I was wrong about Brahim Diaz... I did not like him as a player, I thought he was not at Milan level. But he has now completely changed, improved. Now he makes the difference".

Real Madrid target tipped to join Manchester City this summer

In his column for Caught Offside, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore asserted that Manchester City could pip Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham's signature this summer. He wrote:

"I think he'll end up at Manchester City in the summer and then in four or five seasons' time, he, along with Erling Haaland, will go to Real Madrid as a potential world-breaking double transfer deal."

Bellingham, who is valued at around €150 million, has been in stellar form for BVB this season. The 19-year-old has scored 10 goals and contributed seven assists in 38 games across all competitions so far.

