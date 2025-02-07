Vinicius Jr and his camp have rejected Real Madrid's first renewal offer, talks expected to continue: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. and his entourage have reportedly rejected Los Blancos' first contract renewal offer after their recent meeting. The Brazilian is one of the most sought-after players in the European transfer market and a crucial part of the Los Blancos attack.

Vinicius' current deal with Real Madrid, signed in October 2022, sees the player tied to the Bernabeu until June 2027. The contract reportedly sees him earn €15 million annually net of tax and includes a €1 billion release clause. However, multiple reports have suggested that Saudi Pro League officials are keen on bringing Vinicius Jr. to the league and have made contact with the player's representatives.

The Brazilian reportedly turned down their offer in the summer of 2024 but the officials continued to maintain contact during the winter transfer window. With such developments, Real Madrid, keen on keeping the Brazilian at the club, asked for a meeting to discuss a renewal in January.

Trending

According to The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana, Vinicius Jr's entourage has rejected Real Madrid's first renewal offer made in mid-January. The Brazilian is looking for a stark salary increase to accurately reflect his value in the team. While the Spanish giants offered an increase in wages to the Brazilian in their meeting, it was not enough for the player's entourage.

Expand Tweet

The report further highlights that Vinicius Jr wishes to be compensated at par with Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman earns a reported €15 million net salary annually but joined with a lucrative signing bonus in the summer of 2024. Talks on contract renewal are expected to continue between Real Madrid and Vinicius's representatives.

Vinicius Jr has established himself as one of the most significant players for Los Merengues in recent times. He has contributed 16 goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances across competitions this season. It is unlikely that the Spanish giants will let go of one of their most valued players without a fight.

Saudi Pro League officials set to make world-record €300 million offer to Real Madrid for Vinicius Jr: Reports

Vinicius - Source: Getty

According to AS (h/t GOAL), Saudi Pro League officials are preparing a world-record €300 million bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr this summer. The bid, if accepted, will break the record for Neymar Jr's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a €222 million transfer fee in 2017.

The report claims that Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are among the clubs ready to splurge €300 million for Vinicius. Al-Hilal recently let go of Neymar Jr as he moved to his boyhood side Santos in January and are looking to replace him with Vinicius.

The Middle Eastern officials are also set to offer the Brazilian superstar a contract worth €1 billion to be paid over the next five years. He will also be the face of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The aforementioned report suggests that Real Madrid have no intentions of parting ways with Vinicius. Any offers for the Brazilian will have to meet his €1 billion release clause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback