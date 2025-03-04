Vinicius Jr demands big increase in wages at Real Madrid which will see him earn highest basic salary at the club: Reports

According to Diario AS (via 90Min), Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is demanding a €5 million increase to his reported €15 million salary at the club. This comes as contract extension talks between the player's representatives and Madrid's hierarchy have commenced.

Ad

Vinicius, who is one of the highest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly earns a staggering €15 million after taxes annually. However, his latest demand could see him earn €20 million after all tax deductions have been made.

If Madrid agrees to the Brazilian's demand, he could become the highest-paid player at the club. Kylian Mbappe, who is currently the highest-paid player at Madrid reportedly earns €15 million annually. He will earn an additional €40 million in bonuses, which will be rationed across five years.

Ad

Trending

Given recent contract talks, Vinicius could overtake Mbappe as Real Madrid's best-paid player. Vinicius is well known across Europe to be a fast and tricky left-winger. He has also evolved to be creative and lethal in front of goal. This has been proven on several occasions, as he emerged as the runner-up during the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

Madrid fans have also witnessed a glimpse of Vinicius's brilliance in attack this season. The Brazilian has so far scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 35 games for Madrid. Vinicius’s contract at the Bernabeu is scheduled to expire in June 2027.

Ad

How has Vinicius performed since joining Real Madrid?

Real Madrid C.F. Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

Vinicius joined Los Blancos from CR Flamengo for a reported €45 million in July 2018. At the beginning of his career at the Bernabeu, he was considered a flop due to his inability to deliver in front of goal.

Ad

However, the Brazilian was able to become a deadly finisher in recent times. In 300 games, Vinicius has scored 102 goals and provided 72 assists since joining Real Madrid. He has also played a fundamental role in helping Los Blancos in winning numerous silverware in recent years.

The former CR Flamengo left winger has won two UEFA Champions League titles at the Bernabeu (2021-22, 2023-24). Los Blancos's designated No. 7 also boasts of three LaLiga titles, among other significant trophies.

Given his achievements, a fresh deal would be a win-win situation for Vinicius and the Madrid giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback