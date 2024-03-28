Vinicius Jr disappointed after friendly between Spain and Brazil - Reports

Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr was reportedly unhappy following the side's friendly clash against Spain. According to The Athletic, the winger was disappointed after it was revealed that neither football federation would donate money to charity following the game.

This comes after the game was marketed as a united stand from both teams against racism. The players of the South American giants walked out in shirts with the slogans "One Identity" and "One Skin", while the Real Madrid winger also posed for photos with Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo prior to the game.

Both football federations were expected to make close to €5 million from the game but The Athletic reports that no donation will be made to any charity.

Vinicius has been subject to a length of racial abuse since making the move to La Liga. Back in October, he was involved in a war of words with league president Javier Tebas after claiming that La Liga 'belonged to racists'.

The 23-year-old also broke down recently in a press conference opening up about the constant abuse he has received.

Vinicius opens up on suffering racist abuse in Spain

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr was moved to tears in a press conference when asked about the constant racial abuse he has faced. Ahead of Brazil's friendly against Spain, the 23-year-old vowed to remain in Spain and fight back against the racists.

He said (via Reuters):

“I just want to play football but it’s hard to move forward… I feel less and less like playing. It never crossed my mind [to leave Spain] because if I leave Spain, I give the racists exactly what they want.

"I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more. I’m a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles and that doesn’t sit well with a lot of people."

Notably, Atletico Madrid fans hung an effigy of the star back in January 2023, while Barcelona fans made vile chants towards the player in their title parade. He has also suffered backlash from La Liga president Javier Tebas for making his voice heard over the situation.

Tebas suggested that the league was doing its best in tackling the issue and claimed that the Real Madrid man should make sure he is informed before making comments about the issue.