Vinicius Jr rejects contract extension offer from Real Madrid amid interest from Saudi Pro League: Reports

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr has reportedly rejected a contract extension offer from the Spanish giants. This comes amid strong interest from the Saudi Pro League in the Brazilian winger's services.

During the winter transfer window, reports emerged about Saudi Arabian clubs preparing a significant offer for Vinicius. According to Spanish outlet AS, they were planning to submit a world-record bid of €300 million to Real Madrid and a five-year contract worth €1 billion for Vinicius.

However, a move did not materialize, with Vinicius Jr staying at the Bernabeu for the rest of the season. Los Blancos, looking to secure the 24-year-old's future amid the interest from Saudi, are pushing to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to The Athletic (via Mirror), the first offer from the club has been rebuffed by the winger's representatives. The issue seems to surround the wages offered in the contract extension, with Vinicius Jr expecting a pay rise in his next contract.

Vinicius Jr has talked about his desire for a long-term stay at Real Madrid

Although Vinicius' representatives have reportedly rebuffed Los Blancos' opening offer for a contract extension, the Brazilian winger has often talked about his desire to remain with the Spanish giants for the foreseeable future.

After scoring his 100th goal for the club in their 5-1 win over RB Salzburg last month, Vinicius acknowledged how much the milestone meant to him. He said (via Mirror):

"It's very important for me to reach 100 goals and be a part of this club's history. At 24 years old, and after seven seasons, to be making history is something very important for me and my entire family. Let's hope I can carry on here for many more years."

Vinicius Jr also spoke about wanting to continue in the footsteps of Real Madrid legends. He added:

"Only 23 players have scored 100 goals and among them is one of my idols, Ronaldo Nazario... Cristiano [Ronaldo] too. They're players who I've seen, and who have defined an era at this club. Let's hope I can follow in their footsteps."

The winger has been in remarkable form this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 17 La Liga games.

