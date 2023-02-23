Vinicius Junior has two stunning offers to leave Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Junior is reportedly in high demand with offers pouring in from top clubs around Europe.

As per El Nacional, the forward has already turned down a number of contract renewal proposals. However, there are now two lucrative offers on the table and the pressure is on for Los Blancos to improve their offer.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the suitors and their president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is keen to offload Neymar Jr. to make way for the younger Brazilian. The prospect of Vinicius forming a deadly partnership with Kylian Mbappe is tantalizing, to say the least.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The rest is history "Calma, calma" - Vinicius and Benzema when Real Madrid were 2-0 down at Anfield.The rest is history "Calma, calma" - Vinicius and Benzema when Real Madrid were 2-0 down at Anfield.The rest is history 👑 https://t.co/3DsL7xBUj7

But it's not just the French giants vying for the forward's signature. Manchester United are also in the running and they are determined to make a statement by signing the 22-year-old.

United boss Erik Ten Hag has requested the move and the Red Devils are confident of replicating the success they had in signing Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

Despite the tempting offers, Vinicius' priority is to stay in Madrid but only if certain conditions in the contract are met.

GOAL @goal Vinicius loves Real Madrid 🤍 Vinicius loves Real Madrid 🤍 https://t.co/PmqK0EodNj

The young forward has been in fine form lately, leading Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool with a brace on Tuesday (21 February).

After a difficult start to the season, Vinicius Junior has bounced back and is starting to show the form that made him a key player in the previous season's triumphs last campaign. The winger has scored 18 goals in 35 appearances across competitions.

However, with his contract expiring in 2024 and disagreements with president Florentino Pérez over the terms of a new deal, the risk of losing him is high. Los Blancos will need to act fast if they want to keep hold of their rising star.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Junior

The Real Madrid boss has heaped praise on Vinicius Junior following his outstanding performance in the side's historic comeback victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

This is not the first time he has proved his mettle, having scored the winner in last season's Champions League final against the same opponents. Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said (via Marca):

"Today, in my personal opinion, he is the most decisive player in world soccer. For his consistency... He doesn't stop, dribbling, assists, goals. Now, he is the most decisive player. I hope he can continue like that."

