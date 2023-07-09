Vitor Roque's impending arrival forces Barcelona to rethink superstar attacker's future: Reports

According to El Nacional, Vitor Roque's impending Barcelona arrival could force the Catalan club to rethink Robert Lewadowski's future.

Barca have already agreed on a fee with Athletico Paranense regarding Roque's arrival in 2024. Whether the Brazilian wonderkid will join in January or June is unclear yet.

Roque is one of the most highly touted prospects in world football. However, he is expected to serve only as a backup to Lewandowski upon his 2024 arrival.

That said, Roque could soon be promoted as an undisputed starter as well. He might even partner Lewandowski in the team's attack.

The Pole, meanwhile, joined the Catalan club from Bayern Munich last summer. He has since made 46 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing eight assists.

Lewandowski is hands down one of the best strikers of the last decade. That said, he is entering the twilight of his career. His current deal will expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, when he will be 38 years old.

The El Nacional report claimed that 2025 is the last opportunity for Barcelona to make a financial profit on Lewandowski as his powers could be waned by that time. And after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he could choose to say goodbye to football.

Barcelona target spoke about his future

Ivan Fresneda is currently one of the highly touted prospects in La Liga. The Real Valladolid defender has attracted the attention of several top European clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and more have been among clubs linked with a move for Fresneda. The youngster recently spoke about his future. He is a part of the Spain team for the U-19 Euros.

Addressing his future, Fresneda said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“The truth is that right now I am very focused on this competition. I’m very focused on the European Championship, after this competition I will make all the necessary assessments with the club.”

Quizzed about his next destination, Fresneda said:

“Let’s see, let’s see… There’s no rush, also because I’m doing well in Valladolid. First the European Championship and then the future.”

Fresneda plays as a right-back. He was a surprise revelation in La Liga last season. He made 24 appearances for Valladolid across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes