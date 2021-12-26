Wantaway Arsenal star could seal January loan move to AS Roma - Reports

Disgruntled Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles is close to securing a loan move to Serie A outfit AS Roma, according to ESPN (via the Express). The 24-year-old midfielder was keen on a move away from the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are expected to have a massive January transfer window as they continue to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta. Few players have been linked with an exit, including Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Nketiah's contract expires at the end of the season while Aubameyang has fallen out of favor after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

Another player closing in on an exit is academy star Ainsley Maitland-Niles. According to the aforementioned source, the 24-year-old is finally getting his wish granted with AS Roma looking to bring him in on a six-month loan.

Maitland-Niles' move to Everton fell through on deadline day in the summer. The England international is keen on a move away from Arsenal to get regular game-time.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has found it difficult to get regular game-time under Mikel Arteta despite being capable of playing in numerous positions on the pitch.

The utility player has only made eight appearances for Arsenal in the league. The last time Maitland-Niles featured for the Gunners was back in November against Liverpool. The 24-year-old has not featured in the last six matches.

AS Roma could be a way to get regular game-time under the management of Jose Mourinho. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has signed a couple of players from the Premier League. These include Tammy Abraham and Rui Patricio.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles tried to force a move away from Arsenal in the summer and took to social media to make his feelings clear. The 24-year-old posted on Instagram saying:

"All I want to do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm going to play."

Ainsley Maitland-Niles' transfer could see Arsenal channel his wages towards their transfer targets, including Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal have notched up three consecutive wins in the Premier League

Arsenal are currently on a decent run of form and have notched up three straight wins in the Premier League. The Gunners have beaten the likes of Southampton, West Ham United and Leeds United and currently occupy fourth place in the standings.

Arsenal are scheduled to take on Norwich City on Boxing Day and are favorites to secure their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League.

