Wayne Rooney feeling bemused by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's comments targeting him - Reports

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney was reportedly left bemused by former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about him.

As per Sky Sports, Rooney doesn't hold any animosity against Ronaldo despite the latter's statements during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The report added that England's all-time leading goalscorer has chosen not to make any public statements about the Portuguese veteran's comments.

Earlier this month, Rooney indicated that Ronaldo's actions were inexcusable. His comments came a few weeks after the latter refused to come on as a substitute during United's match against Tottenham Hotspur. It was later revealed that he had left the stadium altogether before the game ended.

This was the second instance, with Ronaldo doing the same thing, albeit with a few other players, after a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Rooney told talkSPORT (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"I just think the things he [Cristiano Ronaldo] has done from the start of the season; it is not acceptable for Manchester United. I've seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn't accept that."

He added:

"It is a distraction which Manchester United don't need at the minute, when they are trying to rebuild. For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn't, it will become an unwanted distraction."

Cristiano Ronaldo hit back during his bombshell interview with Morgan, saying:

"I don't understand, you should ask this question to him [Wayne Rooney]. I don't know why he criticised me so bad."

Asked if Rooney's criticism may have been fuelled by jealousy, the 37-year-old replied:

"Probably, because he finished his career in his 30s. I'm still playing at a high level, I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true."

Wayne Rooney notably retired last year at the age of 36. He transferred from Manchester United to Everton in 2017 and after a year with the Toffees, the Englishman joined MLS outfit DC United.

Rooney returned to English shores as a player-coach for Derby County in January 2020. A year later, he called time on his playing career and permanently took over as the Rams' manager, a role he left in June 2022.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's full interview is set to be released this week

Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about his former teammates, manager Erik ten Hag, and the Glazer family have understandably made headlines worldwide. However, these have all been released only as short, individual clips on social media.

The Manchester United star's complete interview with Piers Morgan is set to air on TalkTV this week. The first half of the 90-minute conversation is set to air on Wednesday (November 16), with the remainder scheduled for the following day.

United, meanwhile, released a statement on November 14 regarding Ronaldo's comments. It reads (as quoted by their official website):

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

The story could develop further once the entire interview airs this week.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes