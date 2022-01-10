Wayne Rooney's Derby County keen on signing Manchester United star on loan in January - Reports

EFL Championship side Derby County are reportedly looking to sign Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on a loan deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Derby boss and former Red Devils forward Wayne Rooney is interested in adding Diallo to his squad in the ongoing transfer window. The Ivory Coast international has not featured much for Manchester United this season and could look to go on loan in search of regular playing time.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has already stated that his massive squad needs some trimming. Consequently, the club could also be open to letting Diallo leave on a short-term deal.

Reports have also suggested that the likes of Feyenoord and Crystal Palace are interested in Diallo. A return to his former club Atalanta is also a possibility at this time.

Derby County are currently bottom of the Championship despite winning seven and drawing 11 of their 25 matches this season. This is due to the 21-point docking they received due to off-field issues, leaving them with just 11 points.

Rooney, who has been praised for the job he has done at the club, desperately needs reinforcements as he looks to save a sinking ship. But finances are a major roadblock and loan signings are his best hope of infusing new energy into the team.

Amad Diallo has struggled for game-time since joining Manchester United

Manchester United signed Diallo from Atalanta in a deal worth more than £30 million back in January 2021. Many of the Old Trafford faithful believed he would be a quality signing for the club due to his exploits in Italy.

However, Diallo has simply not received sufficient playing time to justify his price tag. The 19-year-old has featured just nine times for Manchester United, recording a goal and an assist. He has averaged less than 40 minutes per game in that period.

The lack of playing time isn't entirely Diallo's fault as the Red Devils are blessed with a plethora of talent upfront. Rangnick's side had Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial when the Ivorian joined the club. They have gone on to add Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho to that mix.

Given the young age of the likes of Greenwood and Rashford, Diallo may struggle to get consistent opportunities even in the long-term at Old Trafford. A short-term loan deal that could potentially become a permanent transfer might benefit him.

Edited by Diptanil Roy