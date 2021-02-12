Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Fresh off the high of beating Borussia Dortmund last week, Freiburg travel to the Weserstadion to face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Christian Streich's team have been superb so far this season and find themselves in eighth spot in the Bundesliga, just outside the European qualification places.

Their 2-1 win over Dortmund was thoroughly deserved, even though they suffered a late scare when Youssoufa Moukoko halved the deficit.

However, goals from Jeong Woo-yeong and Jonathan Schmid gave them enough of a cushion to hold on for the three points.

#Streich: "Wir haben gegen Dortmund auch Dinge nicht gut gemacht. Wir haben ein bisschen davon profitiert, dass Dortmund nach Balleroberungen nicht die richtige Präzision im Passspiel hatte." pic.twitter.com/FN5EJqqo3i — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) February 11, 2021

As it stands, Freiburg are only six points off fourth place. The Champions League is a distant ambition for them, but it is a symbol of progress with more than half of the season already played.

Werder are three spots and eight points below Freiburg, with a game in hand. Last weekend, their scheduled game against Arminia Bielefeld was postponed due to inclement weather.

Bremen have not played a game since last Wednesday, when they beat Greuther Furth 2-0 in the third round of the DFB-Pokal.

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Werder Bremen have won 21 of the last 36 games that they have played against Freiburg, losing only seven of those matches.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw. Philipp Lienhart gave Freiburg the lead in the 15th minute, but Bremen equalized 10 minutes later through a Niclas Fullkrug penalty.

Werder Bremen form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Freiburg form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Team News

Werder Bremen

Bremen will miss Niclas Fullkrug, Patrick Erras and Luca Plogmann, who are all out due to injury. However, all three players are said to be close to returning to action.

ℹ️ Squad update:



Niclas #Füllkrug and Patrick #Erras are involved in parts of training. Christian #Groß will complete the full session. 💪#werder pic.twitter.com/PM4bTnpPh3 — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) February 10, 2021

Injured: Niclas Fullkrug, Patrick Erras, Luca Plogmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Freiburg will continue to miss Mark Flekken, Kwon Chang-hoon and Roland Sallai, who are all injured.

Injured: Mark Flekken, Kwon Chang-hoon, Roland Sallai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Advertisement

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Jeong Woo-Yeong, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg Prediction

While the 11-day break may have invigorated Bremen, there could also be signs of rustiness.

We are predicting a win for Freiburg in this game, because they have the momentum after beating Dortmund.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Freiburg