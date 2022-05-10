West Ham in 'pole position' to sign 22-year-old Arsenal star this summer: Reports

West Ham United are prepared to take advantage of Eddie Nketiah's contract situation at Arsenal by looking to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Nketiah recently emerged as an important player in the Gunners' push for a top-four finish in the Premier League. The 22-year-old, who now appears to be ahead of Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order, has scored four goals in the team's last four league matches.

However, there are serious doubts about Nketiah's future at the Emirates Stadium. The England Under-21s international has his contract with Arsenal expiring at the end of the season and could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Nketiah's representatives have had two rounds of talks with the Gunners over a fresh deal. Another meeting between the two parties is also said to be in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Nketiah's contract situation at the Emirates Stadium has put other clubs on alert. West Ham are among the sides interested in acquiring the striker's services on a free transfer, as per the report.

The Hammers are in the 'pole position' to sign Nketiah on a free transfer from Arsenal, according to the aforementioned source. It remains to be seen if they can convince the player to move to the London Stadium in the summer.

David Moyes is reportedly keen to strengthen his frontline ahead of the 2022-23 season. Apart from Nketiah, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is also said to be under consideration at the London club.

Arsenal tipped to bolster attacking options in the summer

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in the winter transfer window. Lacazette, who has his contract expiring in the summer, is also expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side are thus expected to sign a new striker ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have been credited with a host of goalscorers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are keen on Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, who is also a target for West Ham, according to the aforementioned source. The Gunners have also been tracking Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin for over a year.

While they have been linked with several forwards, their transfer plans could depend on whether they secure Champions League football or not. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League and enjoy a four-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

