West Ham ready to table offer to sign Manchester United outcast in January - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly preparing an offer to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard in the ongoing winter transfer window.

According to the Express, the Hammers are said to be working on a deal that would be acceptable to the Red Devils. Lingard's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Manchester United could be open to selling him in January. Otherwise, they run the risk of letting him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lingard reportedly turned down a contract extension back in October due to his lack of playing time at Old Trafford. The midfielder endured a good start to the season, scoring twice in Manchester United's first five Premier League matches.

However, Lingard has accumulated just 87 minutes across eight appearances in the league under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. He has played just 12 times all season and is likely to want to depart the club sooner rather than later.

It is also worth noting that the FIFA World Cup is set to take place this year. Lingard will undoubtedly be keen on making it into the England squad for the Qatar showpiece and the only guarantee for the same will be to play regularly.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard was excellent during his time at West Ham United

West Ham's interest in Lingard comes as no surprise. The Hammers were keen on signing the Manchester United midfielder last summer as well following an excellent loan spell.

Lingard didn't make a single league appearance for the Red Devils in the first 20 games of the 2020-21 season before moving to West Ham in January 2021. The 29-year-old burst into life at the London Stadium, scoring nine times in 16 Premier League matches. Lingard also recorded five assists to help David Moyes' side seal qualification into the UEFA Europa League.

Jesse Lingard @JesseLingard What a way to end the season. Reaching our goal with this incredible group of lads feels amazing! We pushed hard and never gave up! I feel so lucky to have been able to come into such a welcoming environment. What a way to end the season. Reaching our goal with this incredible group of lads feels amazing! We pushed hard and never gave up! I feel so lucky to have been able to come into such a welcoming environment. https://t.co/mG4AEFIGaf

Whether the Englishman will feature again for Manchester United remains uncertain. However, Lingard can be proud of what he achieved for his boyhood club. He has made 222 appearances for the Red Devils, registering 35 goals and 21 assists.

Lingard has also been part of whatever little success Manchester United have enjoyed in recent years. He helped the club win the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

