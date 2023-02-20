West Ham United to make surprise move for Manchester United and Arsenal target: Reports

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been heavily linked with a host of European clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been a regular starter for the Biancocelesti since arriving from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk for around £11 million in the summer of 2015. So far, the towering Serb has helped his current side lift a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and shooting, the 39-cap Serbia star is in the final 16 months of his contract at Stadio Olimpico. Hence, he could finally be on the move in the upcoming summer.

According to The Sun, West Ham have identified Milinkovic-Savic as a top summer target amid speculations about Declan Rice's future at the London Stadium. While Manchester United and Arsenal have been in pursuit of the star, David Moyes' side are hopeful of snapping him up.

Lazio, on the other hand, are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder. However, a massive transfer bid could only convince the Serie A outfit.

Should Milinkovic-Savic join the Hammers on a permanent switch, he would be an apt addition to their ranks. He could fill in Rice's boots beside Tomas Soucek and help them get more goals from midfield.

Overall, Milinkovic-Savic has scored 64 goals and laid out 59 assists in 324 games across all competitions for the Maurizio Sarri-coached side.

S.S.Lazio @OfficialSSLazio 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍

🥁 And the winner is... 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙅 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘾-𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙄𝘾 🎖



Two season awards in a week for Sergio 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍🥁 And the winner is... 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙅 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘾-𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙄𝘾 🎖Two season awards in a week for Sergio ⭐️ 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 ⭐️🥁 And the winner is... 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙅 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙆𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘾-𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙄𝘾 🎖Two season awards in a week for Sergio 👏👏 https://t.co/eRjSqs9wz2

Meanwhile, West Ham are keeping tabs on Kalvin Phillips' situation at Manchester City with the intention of luring him away in the near future.

Arsenal keen to acquire Manchester United target's services, according to transfer guru

Speaking to Get Italian Football News, transfer expert Steve Kay shed light on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's immediate future. He elaborated:

"Arsenal have been tracking him for a long time. Every single transfer window, the name of Milinkovic-Savic is discussed, probably the biggest name. This guy, as it was, was on their list. The problem was the money at the time. As a result, Milinkovic-Savic wanted to stay, and he didn't want to leave Lazio. I think if Arsenal would have had enough money, then they would have been able to get him."

Kay also identified Manchester United and Liverpool as two potential suitors for the former Vojvodina man apart from Arsenal. He added:

"Manchester United were also very keen. I know Liverpool are also interested in him. I know that they have spoken to people inside his entourage as they are also in desperate need of a midfield revamp."

Poll : 0 votes