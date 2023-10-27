West Ham United plot £35 million move for midfielder who rejected Arsenal - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly mounting a £35 million offer to pry Manuel Locatelli away from Serie A powerhouse Juventus. According to TuttoJuve (via HITC), the Hammers are fully prepared and their coffers are ready for this bid for the Italian, who had once rejected Arsenal.

Pulling it off, however, won't be easy, as Juventus are keen on securing the Euro 2020 champion on a long-term contract. Also contrary to the rumors, Locatelli himself appears less inclined to pack his bags. A previous attempt by Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion to entice him failed miserably this past summer.

In a conversation with Tuttosport, the player's agent Stefano Castelnovo declared (via HITC):

“The possibility of leaving was never real. He always wanted to stay at Juventus and never took other destinations into consideration. There is a desire on both sides to continue together. Then in due time we will try to get this thing (a new contract) done.”

Despite the odds seemingly stacked against them, the Hammers aren't throwing in the towel just yet. They're especially buoyed by Juventus' recent financial woes, which could make the Italian giants more amenable to a deal.

However, Locatelli's deep-rooted love for I Bianconeri could potentially quash the Hammers' aspirations. He had also spurned a move to Arsenal in 2021 to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for Juve. Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali summed up Locatelli's 2021 transfer saga by stating (via HITC):

“We received offers from Arsenal and other clubs, but there was nothing we could do. He was determined.”

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has made nine Serie A appearances this season, notably netting the winner in a high-profile clash against AC Milan on matchday nine. Overall, he has made 101 appearances for the Old Lady, but is yet to win any silverware with them.

Gabriel Jesus sidelined in training ahead of Arsenal vs Sheffield clash

Arsenal's ace striker Gabriel Jesus missed Thursday's training session, fueling concerns over his immediate availability. According to the Daily Mail (via football.london), the Brazilian sensation was not seen at training with the rest of the squad.

He seemed to have suffered a hamstring tweak during the club's 2-1 triumph over Sevilla in a UEFA Champions League encounter. Jesus had a good game before exiting the field with a noticeable limp during the dying minutes. Speaking about his injury after the match, he said (as per the aforementioned source):

"I felt something. Let’s see.

It is uncertain if Jesus will be fit enough to face Sheffield United in the upcoming Premier League showdown on Saturday (28 October). While the gravity of his injury remains uncertain, with the results of a diagnostic scan anticipated soon, the player himself appeared cautiously optimistic. He revealed to TNT Sports (via football.london):

“I did some tests with the physio, it looks not that big, but let’s see. I have a scan, maybe tomorrow. I’m pretty sure it will be nothing."