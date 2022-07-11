West Ham United preparing second bid in attempt to sign midfielder tracked by Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a second bid for the services of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Onana, who has four years left on his current deal at the Stade Pierre Maroy, has turned a lot of heads with his combative performances last season. Since arriving from Bundesliga 2 outfit Hamburg, he has made 42 appearances for Lille across all competitions, registering three goals and one assist along the way.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, West Ham United are preparing an improved offer for Onana. The report further stated that the Hammers are in pursuit of another central midfielder after the signing of Flynn Downes from Swansea City.

If their improved bid is accepted by Lille, Onana will become West Ham United's third signing this summer. Last month, the club announced the signings of defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Speaking about Onana at a press conference last season, then-Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec said:

"He's on his way and making progress just how we imagined he would. He has a lot of potential and quality. He has a lot of enthusiasm, desire and personality, and we must channel all that."

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Monaco are also monitoring the 20-year-old midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, as per the aforementioned report.

Paul Merson rates Arsenal and Liverpool's summer transfer window so far

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson evaluated the summer transfer window hauls of his previous club and Liverpool.

Hailing the Gunners' summer, he wrote:

"I think Arsenal have done very well this summer. Gabriel Jesus is a massive coup for them, but they do need a couple more signings. For the moment, they've ticked a few boxes in the transfer window. Arsenal needed a striker with Alexandre Lacazette and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang gone at the start of the season."

As for the Reds, he added:

"I think Liverpool are crying out for a midfield player. I don't think their midfield is strong enough. Jude Bellingham is a good player, and I think he would be a great signing. Thiago's not a box-to-box midfielder, and Jordan Henderson is another year older. They need legs in midfield, and Jude Bellingham could be that box-to-box presence for the side."

