West Ham United set sights on Barcelona defender – Reports

West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing Junior Firpo from Barcelona this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham manager David Moyes is looking to bolster his backline ahead of the new Premier League season and views Firpo as the ideal option.

The Hammers were interested in Firpo in January as well but failed to agree a deal with the Catalan side.

Barça are asking for a 16M + variables transfer fee for Junior Firpo. It looks like West Ham and Southampton are willing to pay the price the club demands if the player decides to accept the offer.



Barcelona are open to selling the Spaniard this summer for cheap as they look to trim their squad. Firpo has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival from Real Betis in 2019 and is set to be shown the exit.

Junior Firpo is near to joining the Premier League and has offers from both West Ham and Southampton, who have been talking to Barcelona last couple of days.



David Moyes wants to trim West Ham United squad

David Moyes has admitted he needs to sell players before signing new ones. Speaking with The Evening Standard, the West Ham United boss said he needed to freshen up the squad as they prepare for a season in the Europa League.

"Continually building the team. I'm going to try and get more competition," Moyes said. "I want more competition for places. I want them not to think that this is going to be easy."

"I want hungry players and people who are going to move on, keep us going. I don't think we'll have lots of signings, we'll have a few. You can't just keep adding to your squad, you have to create spaces to bring players so you have to alter your squad a bit. We'll need to try and make sure we trim the fat a little bit and get in what we think is right."

West Ham United's biggest asset is currently Declan Rice and the England midfielder is generating a lot of interest. Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Rice and could make a move this summer.

