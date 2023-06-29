West Ham want to sign Arsenal star after completing Declan Rice sale - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares this summer. The Portuguese star was on loan at Marseille for the 2022/23 season, but the Ligue 1 side are not willing to sign him permanently.

As per a report in iNews, David Moyes' side are now looking to agree to a cut-price deal for the left-back. The report adds that the Hammers want to seal an £8 million move for the defender, who doesn't feature in Mikel Arteta's plans going forward.

L'Equipe reported in February that the decision to let the defender leave on loan was made by the manager and his staff as they were annoyed with his behavior. They did not want to keep him around the squad that finished second in the Premier League to Manchester City.

Marseille were interested in signing the defender with an option to buy last summer, but the Gunners rejected the request.

Arsenal and West Ham are currently finalizing the £105 million deal for Declan Rice's move to Emirates.

Arsenal loanee on Marseille move and future plans

Nuno Tavares, with two years left on his contract at Arsenal, is set to return to the club after the expiry of his loan deal. He did not comment on whether he would stay at the club beyond this summer but added that he would hold talks with the club.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying in February this year:

"Everyone knows that I still have two years left with Arsenal on my contract. We'll finish the season. I'm here until the end of the season to reach our objectives with Marseille. I can't tell you much more. At the end of the season, I will return to Arsenal. I can't say much more."

Earlier in the season, Tavares revealed that Marseille and his agent wanted the Ligue 1 side to have the option to sign him permanently, but it was rejected by the Gunners. He said:

"I'm good here. I feel good here and it shows in the matches. On top of that, Marseille feels very similar to Lisbon — the streets, the city, the climate, the sun. I'm not thinking about the future. I live in the present moment, day by day. I have no thoughts about my future, I'm just keeping my feet on the ground."

Tavares added:

"At Arsenal, I do not know if it was a problem of competition with Kieran Tierney, but for me, that's not even the point. I came to Marseille to finally be able to play in my position. When signing with OM, I wanted to have an option to buy, but Arsenal refused. With my agents, we always wanted this purchase option, but Arsenal didn't."

West Ham United have Emerson Palmeri and Aaron Creswell fighting for the left-back spot but David Moyes reportedly wants a young option.

Poll : 0 votes