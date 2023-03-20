What should Manchester United do to sign Harry Kane? Tottenham Hotspur reveal stern demand as per report

Manchester United have reportedly been told to dish out £100 million up front to snap up Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

Kane, 29, has emerged as a hot topic of discussion of late as he is in the final 16 months of his current contract. He has been speculated to be looking to secure a move to an elite club in search of trophies.

A right-footed lethal finisher blessed with heading and passing, the 80-cap England international has been at the top of his powers for around a decade. However, he is yet to lift a single piece of silverware so far.

According to The Times, Tottenham have clarified that their wish is to receive £100 million in one up-front payment to consider selling Kane. Antonio Conte's outfit will demand such a high fee to deter Manchester United, who have placed the striker on a shortlist of offensive targets.

Spurs, who are averse to offloading the Englishman to a domestic rival, rejected a guaranteed £75 million offer from Manchester City in 2021.

Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However, he is unlikely to secure a move abroad as that would impact his quest to break Alan Shearer's firm record of 260 Premier League goals.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA European Championship finalist has scored 270 goals and laid out 63 assists in 424 matches for Tottenham so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in need of a striker after Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated last November. They have procured Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan.

Apart from Kane, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Red Bull Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko are also on Manchester United's shortlist.

Darren Ambrose picks between Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Manchester United star

Former Newcastle United midfielder Darren Ambrose has claimed that Harry Kane is better than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

He told talkSPORT:

"I was asked who would you take right now, Haaland, Rashford or Kane? I'm maybe being a little bit biased as a Spurs supporter but I'm still taking Kane to lead the line for me. I think in terms of a football player, he's the best out of all three of those. Kane's goals are truly incredible and his assists, wow. His all-round play is remarkable."

