What number will Jeremie Frimpong wear at Liverpool? Journalist provides update as Dutchman reportedly completes part of medical

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update about Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong's rumored move to Liverpool. According to this report, the Netherlands international will wear the No.30. shirt once he completes a €35 million move to the Reds.

The decision to bring Frimpong in seemingly stems from the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season. Providing an update about the 24-year-old's situation, who is still contracted with his club till 2028 on his X account (formerly Twitter), Jacobs said:

"Jeremie Frimpong has undertaken part one of his Liverpool medical. He will complete it on Monday ahead of a €35m move. Also understand Frimpong will wear No.30."

Frimpong has been a crucial component in the Bundesliga outfit's success in the last couple of seasons. This campaign, he's made 48 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and twelve assists.

However, a starting position in Arne Slot's team is not guaranteed. Despite Alexander-Arnold's departure, Conor Bradley will be seen as a more than capable option in this position.

While there will be competition between the pair, Frimpong will earn himself the chance to compete for top honors. The Reds won the Premier League this year and have hence qualified for the UEFA Champions League for next season.

Mohamed Salah invites Manchester City star to join Liverpool at the end of the season

Mohamed Salah

There is speculation about the future of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, with his contract at the Etihad running out at the end of the season. The Belgium international has been linked with moves to Italy and the USA, among other places around the globe.

However, Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah cheekily admitted that the Reds would be more than willing to secure De Bruyne's services. Speaking about this to Sky Sports, Salah said (via Mirror):

“I want to tell him congratulations for your career. He’s done a phenomenal job at City, and he was great for the league. I really wish him the best…and we have a space for him!”

The 33-year-old midfielder joined Manchester City in the summer of 2015 from Wolfsburg for a reported fee of €76 million. Since then, he's gone on to make 420 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, bagging 108 goals and 177 assists.

De Bruyne won six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors at the Etihad.

