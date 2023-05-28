What is the price of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s makeup base for Cannes Film Festival? Report could leave you surprised

In the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, many are left marvelling at Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The supermodel's makeup was brilliant and it left her skin looking juicy and hydrated throughout the event. Notably, it is not as expensive as some might have assumed.

The star of her own Netflix reality show, Soy Georgina, Rodriguez's makeup choice for the event was stunningly affordable and effective. According to Mujerhoy, the makeup base was L'Oréal Accord Parfait foundation, which costs only €20.

Decked in a golden sequined dress, the style icon opted for a simple, yet striking makeup look that would complement her outfit without overshadowing it. The businesswoman's preference fell on the French cosmetics giant, L'Oréal. Adorning herself in golden tones, she perfectly matched her makeup with her attire, showcasing a set of iconic products from the French brand.

This reasonably-priced foundation offers a natural finish that's hard to beat. According to the report, it is long-lasting and capable of leaving the skin looking beautiful and healthy. These components not only improve the condition of the skin but also ensure it stays hydrated for longer periods.

Cristiano Ronaldo was enthralled by Georgina Rodriguez's pictures in France

Cristiano Ronaldo

Arriving in France for the Cannes Film Festival, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez created quite a stir as she stepped out in a dazzling purple mini dress. The Spanish beauty left onlookers, including her football star beau, absolutely awe-struck.

Rodriguez, who has become a fashion sensation in her own right, radiated star-quality charm, once again showcasing her knack for picking just the right outfit for the occasion. Hours following her stylish appearance, Rodriguez shared glimpses of her French journey on social media, revealing that she was checking into the renowned Hotel Martinez.

The model's striking purple mini dress - the outfit she chose for her French arrival - was the talk of the town. Such was its impact that her post swiftly racked up around 2.5 million likes and drew in over 8,500 comments from her devoted fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

It was not just the digital populace who were left entranced by Georgina Rodriguez's ensemble. Among the multitude of admirers was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself. The Portuguese footballing legend was evidently smitten by his girlfriend's captivating look, reacting to her social media post with three heart emojis.

