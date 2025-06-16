When will Florian Wirtz join Liverpool? Reliable journalist provides update ahead of German superstar's arrival at Anfield club

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Florian Wirtz is expected to complete his Liverpool move this week. He has reported that the German will arrive for his medical soon.
The Reds have made a huge commitment this summer as they look to strengthen their side after winning the Premier League last season. They have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are now set to sign their star midfielder Florian Wirtz.
As per The Athletic, Liverpool will pay a £100 million transfer fee for the midfielder, with £16 million in add-ons. He will sign a five-year contract at Anfield. Wirtz is expected to arrive in England later this week, and his medical is scheduled for Friday, June 20.
Wirtz has been excellent for Bayer Leverkusen since joining their U19 side from FC Koln in January 2020. He's made 197 appearances for them, scoring 57 goals and providing 65 assists. He helped them win the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal without losing a single game in the 2023-24 season.
The 22-year-old midfielder has also earned 31 caps for the German national team and scored seven goals.
Aston Villa interested in signing Liverpool star who's looking for regular playing time: Reports
As per the Sunday Mirror (via Football365), Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Harvey Elliott this summer. The midfielder played just 822 minutes across 28 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season. He started just six games and recorded five goals and three assists.
After the Reds' Premier League title win, Elliott said about his future:
“It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season. I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen.
“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player because that’s the most important thing. I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.”
As per the aforementioned source, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in signing Elliott. His contract with Liverpool expires in 2027.