When will Florian Wirtz join Liverpool? Reliable journalist provides update ahead of German superstar's arrival at Anfield club

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Florian Wirtz is expected to complete his Liverpool move this week. He has reported that the German will arrive for his medical soon.

Ad

The Reds have made a huge commitment this summer as they look to strengthen their side after winning the Premier League last season. They have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are now set to sign their star midfielder Florian Wirtz.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool will pay a £100 million transfer fee for the midfielder, with £16 million in add-ons. He will sign a five-year contract at Anfield. Wirtz is expected to arrive in England later this week, and his medical is scheduled for Friday, June 20.

Ad

Trending

Wirtz has been excellent for Bayer Leverkusen since joining their U19 side from FC Koln in January 2020. He's made 197 appearances for them, scoring 57 goals and providing 65 assists. He helped them win the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal without losing a single game in the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has also earned 31 caps for the German national team and scored seven goals.

Aston Villa interested in signing Liverpool star who's looking for regular playing time: Reports

As per the Sunday Mirror (via Football365), Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Harvey Elliott this summer. The midfielder played just 822 minutes across 28 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season. He started just six games and recorded five goals and three assists.

Ad

After the Reds' Premier League title win, Elliott said about his future:

“It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season. I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen.

Ad

“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player because that’s the most important thing. I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.”

As per the aforementioned source, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in signing Elliott. His contract with Liverpool expires in 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More