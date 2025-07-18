When will Lionel Messi's Argentina face off against Spain in Finalissima? Report provides update on date for fixture

Lionel Messi and his Argentina side appear to have gotten their date with their Spanish counterparts in the Finalissima after a report revealed the date for the clash. The European champions will take on the champions of South America in the one-off game, as was done in 2022. AS reports that the clash will take place in the international window between March 26th and 31st next year. The venue of the game is yet to be determined but is expected to be between the Wembley Stadium, Saudi Arabia, or Qatar.Lionel Messi and his Albiceleste teammates reigned supreme in the Copa America last summer, claiming the title for a second successive edition. The Inter Miami talisman struggled with injuries throughout the tournament and was forced off in the final, as well, but his side enjoyed a perfect outing.Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal will get a chance to lock horns with his idol Messi, having helped his country win the Euros last summer. La Roja were crowned as Europe's kings for the first time since 2012, booking their place in the Finalissima.Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to victory in the most recent edition of the Finalissima back in 2022, as they defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley. La Albiceleste went on to win the FIFA World Cup in the same year, and have already qualified for next summer's edition of the Mundial. Spain have yet to book their place in the tournament, and their Finalissima participation will be confirmed once they qualify for the Mundial. La Roja will commence their qualifying campaign for the World Cup in September with games against Bulgaria and Turkiye. They will hope to wrap up their qualification process before March to allow them face Argentina in the Finalissima.Lamine Yamal inherits historic Lionel Messi shirt for Barcelona ahead of 2025-26 seasonBarcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has been announced as the new Barcelona number 10, becoming the latest to don the shirt for the club. The 18-year-old emulates the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, and Diego Maradona in picking up the historic number at the club.Yamal teased his new number for weeks on his social media before the confirmation took place in a ceremony at the club's offices. Having just turned 18, the youngster has taken the shirt after it was vacated by Ansu Fati, who has moved to AS Monaco on loan.The number 10 shirt is the fourth different one used by Yamal since his debut for the Spanish giants aged 15 in the 2022-23 season. He had the number 41 shirt that season before picking up 27 and then 19 in the subsequent campaigns.