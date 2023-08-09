When will Rasmus Hojlund make his Manchester United debut? Journalist provides fresh update amid injury struggles

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could reportedly make his debut for his new club only in September.

According to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, Hojlund is currently recuperating from a back injury and could miss United's first few games of the Premier League season. He added that the Red Devils are aiming to get the Dane to make his debut in their clash against arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on September 3.

Whitwell provided the update via his Twitter account on Wednesday, August 9, writing:

"Manchester United targeting Arsenal game on September 3 as potential debut date for Rasmus Hojlund. Striker recovering from back injury with no definitive timeline - has been out on Carrington grass - but expected to miss first three PL matches."

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Striker recovering from back injury with no definitive timeline - has been out on Carrington grass - but expected to miss first three PL matches.



#MUFC



theathletic.com/4761021/2023/0… Manchester United targeting Arsenal game on September 3 as potential debut date for Rasmus Hojlund.Striker recovering from back injury with no definitive timeline - has been out on Carrington grass - but expected to miss first three PL matches.

United manager Erik ten Hag also spoke about Hojlund's injury earlier this week in a conversation with Sky Sports. The Dutch tactician said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"It's difficult to say how that process will go, but I think he's making good progress at this moment. We have to see day by day how the progress will go, then we have to follow up.

"Of course when he's available and he's here so you have the option to play, but we don't expect him in that short notice to be 100 per cent fit. So we have to wait sometime more."

Rasmus Hojlund, 20, joined Manchester United from Atalanta BC on a deal worth around £72 million earlier this month. The Dane has penned a five-year deal with the club with an option to extend for another season.

He arrives after scoring nine times in 32 matches across competitions for the Serie A side, who he joined from SK Sturm Graz in the summer of 2022. Hojlund scored 12 times in 21 matches for Sturm Graz, prior to which he netted five goals in 32 appearances for FC Copenhagen.

Which fixtures could Manchester United new signing Rasmus Hojlund miss?

Rasmus Hojlund was presented at Old Trafford prior to their 3-1 friendly win over RC Lens on August 5. He missed that game, as well as Manchester United's final pre-season contest against Athletic Bilbao, which ended in a 1-1 draw, the following day.

According to Laurie Whitwell's report and Erik ten Hag's comments, Hojlund is certain to miss United's Premier League opener at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The game is scheduled to take on Monday, August 14.

The Dane also looks set to miss their next two league games away to Tottenham Hotspur on August 19 and against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on August 26. In his absence, either Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho could play down the middle in attack, with Anthony Martial's fitness still in doubt.