When will Trent Alexander-Arnold return from his injury? Fresh reports emerge on Liverpool star

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss the upcoming two games after picking up an injury against Bournemouth, according to The Daily Mail. The Englishman had to be replaced in the 70th minute on Saturday, with Conor Bradley taking his place.

Alexander-Arnold appeared to hold his thigh as he left the pitch, sparking fear of a possible hamstring injury. However, scans have now revealed that the 26-year-old hasn't suffered any serious damage.

Unfortunately, the issue could still keep Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines for a couple of days. Liverpool are unlikely to risk the Englishman for the EFL Cup semifinal second leg against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, February 6.

Alexander-Arnold is also expected to be rested against Plymouth in Sunday's FA Cup Fourth Round tie. However, the player could feature for the Reds in the Premier League tie against Everton on February 12, which has been rescheduled from December.

The Englishman's absence for the upcoming game against Spurs will be a big blow for Liverpool. The Merseyside club are trailing 1-0 in the tie from the away leg and will have their work cut out this week at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold has been a key figure for Arne Slot so far, registering two goals and seven assists from 31 games across competitions.

When does Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool expire?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already entered the final six months of his contract with Liverpool and is yet to sign a new deal. The Englishman rose through the ranks at Anfield and has registered 21 goals and 87 assists from 341 games across competitions.

He has been integral to their recent success under Jurgen Klopp, which is why the Reds remain keen to tie him down to a new deal. However, he is a long-term target of Real Madrid.

The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who turned 33 last month. The Spaniard is currently sidelined with an ACL injury picked up last October.

Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold in January to address the position, but the transfer didn't materialize. However, the LaLiga champions plan to sign him for free this summer.

Meanwhile, a report from The Mirror last month stated that Liverpool had offered the Englishman a new deal worth £300,000 per week to fend off Real Madrid. Interestingly, Los Blancos are ready to match the Reds' offer, which could complicate matters.

