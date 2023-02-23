Who will sign Jude Bellingham? Liverpool take massive lead in race to sign Real Madrid target

Liverpool have seemingly taken the lead in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, with Real Madrid unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund's valuation of €150 million, according to The Athletic.

Bellingham has made his way onto the wishlists of several top European clubs in recent years. He is expected to be at the heart of a fierce transfer battle in the upcoming summer window.

Dortmund are not under pressure to sell the midfielder as he is contracted to the club until the end of next season. However, as seen with other players in the past, the Bundesliga club will let him leave if they receive the right offer.

According to the aforementioned source, the German giants have slapped a €150 million price tag on Bellingham. While several clubs will be put off by the amount, the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid remain firmly in the race to sign him.

'Jude Bellingham race Liverpool's to lose' - The Athletic

It has been evident for a while that Liverpool need significant reinforcements in their midfield department. Jude Bellingham has long been identified as their priority target for the summer.

There have been concerns that the Reds' poor form in this campaign will put the 19-year-old off. However, there is seemingly no need for such doubts as the player is an admirer of former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp.

As per the report, there is a feeling that the race to sign Bellingham is Liverpool's to lose. It remains to be seen if the club can fund a move for him, though, amidst fears of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Real Madrid have 'almost no chance' of signing Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have been tipped to be the Reds' fiercest competitors in the race to sign Jude Bellingham. However, the La Liga giants appear to be put off by Dortmund's valuation of the player.

The Spanish champions are unlikely to rope in the England international for 150 million, The Athletic reports. Their valuation of the player is claimed to be significantly lower than Dortmund's.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein @honigstein @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4240258/2023/0… Clubs lining up for Jude Bellingham. Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Real Madrid likely to be primary contenders if 19yo exits Dortmund. Price expected to be ~€150m but currently many factors + little certainty. W/ @MarioCortegana Clubs lining up for Jude Bellingham. Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Real Madrid likely to be primary contenders if 19yo exits Dortmund. Price expected to be ~€150m but currently many factors + little certainty. W/ @MarioCortegana @honigstein @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4240258/2023/0…

However, there is no indication that Real Madrid are out of the race to sign the teenager yet. Club president Florentino Perez remains a huge admirer of the midfielder.

Manchester giants are also in the mix

There are suggestions that Bellingham would prefer a move to Anfield over Manchester City. The Cityzens' financial muscle power, though, means they remain in the mix to sign him.

Manchester United are also in contention following their recent resurgence. Meanwhile, Chelsea are considered as 'big outsiders' after signing Enzo Fernandez for €120 million.

Poll : 0 votes