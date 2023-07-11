Why are Arsenal yet to officially announce Declan Rice signing despite agreement with West Ham? Report sheds light on reason

Midfielder Declan Rice is still a West Ham United player because Arsenal's lawyers are reportedly yet to finalize the wording of the contract. The two clubs have agreed on a deal for the Englishman, but the contract has not yet been signed.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Rice is ready to join Arsenal this summer but is being made to wait by the lawyers, who are finalizing paperwork. They are taking time in getting the contract ready to be signed, which has stalled the move.

The Guardian and The Athletic have reported that Arsenal agreed to a £105 million transfer fee for Rice this summer. West Ham United waited for Manchester City to come in with a second bid after their initial offer of £80 million plus £10 million in add-ons was rejected. However, Pep Guardiola's side pulled out of the race, and that left the Hammers with just one offer on the table.

The two sides discussed payment structures and agreed to full payment in 24 months. The deal, while agreed, is yet to be made official, and Rice is being made to wait until for his medical with the Gunners.

Arsenal told they are getting a 'top, top player' in Declan Rice

Former Arsenal footballer Jay Bothroyd was talking to Sporting News earlier this month when he claimed that the Gunners were getting one of the best players in England. He claims that Declan Rice is the best in his position and making him the most expensive British footballer is not a mistake.

He said:

"Declan Rice is the man everyone is talking about. He's going to be the most expensive British footballer of all time and Arsènal are getting a top, top player — one of the best in his position. He's been magnificent at West Ham: their captain, their leader. And he was fantastic as they won the Europa Conference League. We haven't yet seen him perform on the biggest stage for a big club, and now he gets the chance."

He added:

"Personally, I didn't feel like Rice was the be-all and end-all. £100 million on a defensive player, who isn't a goalscoring midfielder is a lot of money. With Granit Xhaka and possibly Thomas Partey leaving, you need to bring in two top-quality midfielders. In the Champions League, Arsènal are not going to be in a position where they can rotate like they did in the Europa League last year."

Bayern Munich also tried to sign Rice this summer, but the German side were unwilling to match the Hammers' asking price. BILD also report that Rice was not interested in leaving England despite Thomas Tuchel talking to him.

