Why has Cristiano Ronaldo been left out of Al-Nassr squad for Esteghlal clash? Report provides update

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Al-Nassr squad to face Esteghlal tomorrow (March 3) at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. The club released the squad list ahead of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg, and the legendary Portuguese striker will not be making the trip. Reports have now revealed the reason behind this decision.

According to Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat (via Al Nassr Zone), club manager Stefano Pioli has decided to keep Ronaldo rested. The 40-year-old striker is reportedly fatigued, so he will be left behind in Riyadh. Ronaldo will have the opportunity to get some rest ahead of the second leg clash, which will take place in Saudi Arabia, where he will be expected to play.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has played in every Saudi Pro League game this season, apart from their 3-3 draw against Al-Kholood in October. However, out of eight AFC Champions League games, the legendary striker has played just five games, and he will miss their next outing in the competition.

Other foreign players like Jhon Duran, Marcelo Brozovic, and Sadio Mane will make the trip to Tehran with Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo refers to himself as "the most complete player"

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has referred to himself as "the most complete player to have existed". He has placed himself ahead of players like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and historic Brazil legend Pele.

Speaking in an interview with El-Chiringuito, he argued (via TNT Sports):

"Who's the best goalscorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history who's scored the most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks?

"I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goalscorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them."

The 40-year-old striker continued:

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong.

"One thing is taste - if you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that, and I respect that - but saying Ronaldo isn't complete...I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

Not everyone will agree with Cristiano Ronaldo's statements. The Al-Nassr superstar is the first player to cross 900 career goals. However, Lionel Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, while Ronaldo has won five.

