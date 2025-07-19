Why did Cristiano Ronaldo miss start of Al-Nassr's pre-season training? Fresh reports emerge on Portuguese superstar

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has missed the start of their pre-season training under new manager Jorge Jesus after getting approval from the club's technical staff. As per Bolavip (h/t TheNassrZone on X), Ronaldo is currently on vacation and is expected to reunite with the Knights of Najd in Europe on Sunday, July 20.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the bold decision to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr at the end of June, extending his stay in the Saudi Pro League to at least June 30, 2027. The 40-year-old is expected to earn a reported annual salary of €200 million, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

However, the Portugal icon, as well as Mohamed Simakan, were notable absentees during Al-Nassr's first pre-season training session at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday, July 17. This was because they were reportedly granted an exemption from participating, as they were still on vacation. Several other foreign stars, including Sadio Mane, Otavio, and Aymeric Laporte, were present for Jesus' training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to link up with the squad after they arrive in Europe for pre-season. They are set to play three friendlies in Austria before participating in a further two games in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo requests Al-Nassr to sign Liverpool star for €100 million: Reports

According to news outlet SPORT, Cristiano Ronaldo has requested Al-Nassr to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz for a transfer fee of €100 million. The Knights of Najd are aiming to bolster their attack after Jhon Duran recently joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

Diaz had a brilliant season for Liverpool, recording 17 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. Despite helping the Reds win the Premier League title, the Colombian allegedly wants to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have expressed interest in acquiring his signature this summer. The latter submitted an initial bid of £58.6 million earlier this week, but this was rejected due to Liverpool holding out for a higher figure.

Al-Nassr have been interested in signing Luis Diaz for the past couple of months and could potentially afford his €100 million price tag. However, their major obstacle is Diaz's unwillingness to trade European football for the Saudi Pro League.

