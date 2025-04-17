Why did Dani Carvajal grab Bukayo Saka by the neck inside the tunnel during Real Madrid vs Arsenal? Report sheds light on clash

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is reportedly set to face repercussions for grabbing Arsenal's Bukayo Saka by the neck on Wednesday, April 16. The Gunners travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu holding a 3-0 lead for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final match.

With the game 0-0, Saka was presented the opportunity to put his side 4-0 up on aggregate from the penalty spot. However, his attempted chip was saved by Thibaut Courtois. MARCA claims that Carvajal was seemingly unhappy with the England international's audacity to try a Panenka penalty at the home of Real Madrid (via Metro).

As a result, the Spaniard, who wasn't playing this match due to injury, went over to Saka to speak to him during the half-time break. He is said to have caught the winger's neck in the tunnel and also tugged the attacker's arm while Saka was leaving quietly.

Now, Carvajal is set to face a punishment from UEFA for his actions, but we are still unsure of what this penalty will be. The right-back's antics did not seem to bother Saka, who got his name on the scoresheet by chipping the opposition goalkeeper in the 65th minute.

Vinicius Junior equalised just two minutes later, while Gabriel Martinelli netted in the 93rd minute to ensure Arsenal won 5-1 on aggregate. Saka has been sensational this campaign, having netted 11 goals and bagged 14 assists in 29 matches across competitions.

Pundit calls Declan Rice the best player in Real Madrid v Arsenal

Declan Rice

Pundit Ally McCoist sang the praises of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, calling him the best player on the pitch against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final across legs.

The former West Ham United man was handed the Player of the Match award at the Emirates and at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to TNT Sports along with Rio Ferdinand after the Gunners managed to qualify for the semi-final, McCoist said about Rice (via Metro):

"Over the two games, he’s been the outstanding player on the pitch."

"He was monumental. He was the best player on the pitch in both games. His level of performance was quite magnificent."

Rice has been used in a more attacking midfield role this season by Mikel Arteta and has made 45 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and nine assists. Arsenal will now prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, the first leg of which is scheduled for April 29 at the Emirates Stadium.

