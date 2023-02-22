Why was Gerard Pique kicked out of Barcelona restaurant? New report details incredible reason involving Barca legend's ex-partner Shakira

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti were allegedly kicked out of a Japanese restaurant, as the owner was a Shakira fan. A video of the pair leaving the restaurant was uploaded on TikTok.

It shows Pique and Marti getting into their car after their proposed night of dining out ended in disappointment. The former Blaugrana defender's girlfriend is said to have been very upset about the incident.

Marca reports that the waiter at the restaurant refused to serve them when they entered due to the owner, being a Shakira fan. The video shows Pique tagging behind Clara Chia as they enter a car with the latter in distress. The caption on the TikTok video read:

"Clara Chia and Pique went out to eat at a restaurant, and the owner is a fan of Shakira and personally ran to Clara Chia Marti."

The duo have been in the public spotlight since going public with their relationship at the end of last month. The former Spain international uploaded a picture of the two lovers on Instagram.

That comes after the Barcelona great and Shakira decided to end their 11-year relationship in June last year. Since then, the two have been at loggerheads, with the Colombian singer releasing a diss track over her ex-partner and Clara Chia.

Barcelona are €90 million better off after Pique and Antoine Griezmann's departures

The Spaniard waved bade to Barcelona last November.

Pique announced his retirement in November last year, playing his final game at the Camp Nou in a 2-1 win over Osasuna. He enjoyed an illustrious career at the La Liga giants, making 616 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions League four times and La Liga on eight occasions.

Meanwhile, Griezmann left Barcelona in July last year, rejoining Atletico Madrid for €20 million. His time with the Blaugrana was a forgettable one, managing 35 goals and 17 assists in 102 games across competitions.

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany revealed that the club are €90 million better off following the duo's exit. He said (via Football Espana):

“From this summer, we no longer have the contracts of Griezmann and Pique, so that’s €90M less (on the wage bill)”.

The Blaugrana have been dealing with financial issues. They need to reduce their wage bill by €170 million to adhere to the league’s rules. Their recent financial issues led to the departure of the iconic Lionel Messi in 2021.

