Why has Issa Diop been taken into police custody? Reports suggest he repeatedly sent death threats to his partner

Fulham defender Issa Diop has reportedly been taken into police custody for alleged death threats to his partner.

French outlet La Dépêche du Midi (via Get French Football News) reports that Diop was arrested on Sunday (June 18) evening by the anti-crime brigade. He is accused of sending repeated death threats to his girlfriend amid a volatile breakup.

The 26-year-old was arrested at Toulouse's Pullman Hotel and it is claimed that his ongoing split with his partner has turned sour. She is said to be demanding large sums of money, which the Fulham defender isn't willing to pay her.

The report states that the Frenchman mentioned the possibility of:

"Definitely getting rid of her."

Diop's partner is reported to have filed a complaint against him last week. French authorities then waited for him to leave his home in London before making their move and arresting him.

A hearing over the matter is said to have already begun on Monday and the defender has acknowledged some of the evidence against him. However, he insists that his words and threats were not serious.

The Frenchman has been at Fulham since last summer when he joined the Cottagers from West Ham United. He made 29 appearances across competitions this past season.

Ligue 1 giants Lyon missed out on signing Diop last summer

Lyon were interested in the Frenchman.

Diop was reportedly a target for Lyon last summer before he headed to Fulham from West Ham for €17.8 million.

According to L'Equipe, the French defender's agent held talks with Lyon director Vincent Ponsot after the Hammers beat Les Gones in the Europa League quarterfinals. Talks were said to have gone well and the Ligue 1 giants were offering a long-term deal and an enticing salary.

However, Lyon missed out on the former Toulouse captain as he joined Premier League newcomers Fulham. He became a mainstay in Marco Silva's side that finished credibly in 10th place in the first season back in the English top flight.

Diop is yet to be called up to the France national team but was part of the U21s squad during his youth. He earned six caps for Les Bleus' U21s and won the U19 European Championship in 2016.

He started his career back in his homeland with Toulouse. He made 95 appearances at Stadium de Toulouse, scoring six goals and providing three assists. The defender then headed to West Ham in 2018 for €25 million.

