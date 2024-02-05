Why is Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool? Fresh reports reveal behind-the-scenes details on German's decision

A little over a week ago, Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season. The Reds boss informed that he was running out of energy to continue in management and would be leaving the club after nine successful years at Anfield.

It was reported that Klopp had told the club hierarchy about his decision back in November 2023 and also informed the players and the staff before addressing the media on January 26. A new report emerged on the same day in the Telegraph (via the Metro), that Klopp was ready to resign because he felt his players had developed and no longer needed him like before.

The report detailed how the Reds went into the 2023 summer window with a massive squad overhaul in mind. Experienced players like James Milner, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, amongst others, had left the team.

Klopp reportedly expected that the new players coming in would need time to settle in and thus he would oversee their development during the transition period. However, Liverpool's successful season (so far), changed Klopp's mind about wanting to leave the job two years before the expiry of his existing contract.

The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with 51 points after 23 games. They are also in the final of the EFL Cup, where they will face Chelsea on February 28 at Wembley. Klopp's team are also active in the FA Cup and the Europa League and could end the season with a quadruple.

Liverpool handed big defeat as Arsenal re-announce their intent in the title race

Over the last few weeks, Liverpool and Manchester City appeared to have made it a two-horse league title race. Arsenal, who were at the top of the table at Christmas, had fallen five points behind.

The Gunners defeated Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates on February 4 to close down the gap to just two points (49 after 23 games) and reannounce their credentials as title challengers. Manchester City also remain in the title race with 46 points in 21 games.

Liverpool will play Burnley next on February 10 at Anfield.