Why did Lionel Messi decide against waiting for Barcelona to raise funds and sign him? Journalist explains heart-warming reason in fresh report

Journalist Samuel Marsden has revealed why Lionel Messi decided against re-joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window. This comes after Messi's move to MLS side Inter Miami was officially announced.

Messi was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired at the end of the 2022-23 season. However, the deal is now off and the Argentina superstar will be moving to Inter Miami.

Samuel Marsden provided more details about why Lionel Messi's move to the Nou Camp fell through. According to the ESPN journalist, Messi did not want to hamper the career of a current Barcelona player, be it via a reduction in salary or an exit from the club.

Samuel Marsden tweeted:

"The dream homecoming is off, then. Messi would have loved Barça return but it was not possible. It's not just that he didn't want to wait, he doesn't want to be the reason why X must be sold or Y must reduce salary. Not a nice position. Miami awaits."

Barcelona, along with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and MLS side Inter Miami, were linked with a move for Messi on a free transfer. The Catalan giants, however, had troubles with their finances and needed some outgoings to make way for the star forward.

According to Barca Universal, La Liga had given Barcelona the green light on their plans to bring their record goalscorer back to the Nou Camp.

Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden The dream homecoming is off, then. Messi would have loved Barça return but it was not possible. It's not just that he didn't want to wait, he doesn't want to be the reason why X must be sold or Y must reduce salary. Not a nice position. Miami awaits global.espn.com/football/story… The dream homecoming is off, then. Messi would have loved Barça return but it was not possible. It's not just that he didn't want to wait, he doesn't want to be the reason why X must be sold or Y must reduce salary. Not a nice position. Miami awaits global.espn.com/football/story…

Lionel Messi was linked with a move to Inter Miami before he moved to PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2021. The World Cup-winning captain spent two seasons in the French capital, winning the Ligue 1 trophy in both of those campaigns.

The arrival of Messi could be a massive boost for Inter Miami. The David Beckham-owned side are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, having picked up just 15 points from 16 games. They recently parted ways with manager Phil Neville.

Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona was filled with goals and trophies

Lionel Messi made his league debut for Barcelona in 2004. Since then, the Argentine forward's time in Catalonia was filled with goals, assists, and numerous trophies.

Messi spent 17 seasons at the Nou Camp, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games across all competitions. This included 474 goals and 216 assists in 520 La Liga appearances.

Lionel Messi won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Reys and four UEFA Champions League titles, amongst other trophies during his time with Barcelona.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes