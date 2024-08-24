Why did Real Madrid train at Santiago Bernabeu? Fresh reports suggest surprise reason

Real Madrid players trained at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of their La Liga clash against Real Valladolid on August 25. Los Blancos usually train at the Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Perez in Valdebebas, rather than at the stadium. However, fresh reports have provided a surprise reason for this change in training venue.

According to Marca (via MadridXtra), the team trained at their home stadium in order to try out and adjust to the new grass. The report also revealed that Madrid have worked out a plan for the pitch, as they prepare to invite Valladolid to their first game this season.

The club's website shared some information about their training ahead of Valladolid, revealing that the first-team squad worked on tactical elements. They also worked on rondos and did drills on their pressing, possession and ball circulation.

Training was completed with a match while the players also took some time out for shooting practice.

All the players were not available to train though, as the website particularly mentioned Jesus Vallejo working out on his own indoors. Others like Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga did not train with the team, as they continued their return to fitness.

Real Madrid draw against Mallorca in first La Liga clash this season; Carlo Ancelotti reacts

Real Madrid failed to win their first match of the season against Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on August 18. Despite being favorites to win, Los Blancos could only take one point home, drawing 1-1.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti noted that his players could have done a better job. He revealed that he was not pleased with their inability to secure a win, telling the press (via Eurosport):

"We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal. Then, in the second half, we didn’t find the balance. This was a match we could have lost, obviously, as there was no balance at the back. We had counter-attacks, crosses. So, it wasn't a good game."

Ancelotti added:

“Today, we are not happy because I think we could have done much better. I don’t want to make excuses for anything but we just must do better and have a better attitude. We can learn a lot from this match because from the game it was quite clear where our problems could come from."

Real Madrid will hope they can return to winning ways when they face Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend (August 25). They notably won La Liga last season and will be looking to defend their title.

