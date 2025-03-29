Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi team up for FIFA Club World Cup? Fresh reports provide update

There were rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would team up for the FIFA World Cup. However, fresh updates have brought about a firm denial of these speculations, which claimed Ronaldo would join Messi in a surprise move to Inter Miami.

There were earlier reports this week that suggested a short-term deal could be on the cards for the 40-year-old striker. It was believed that Inter Miami could bring the Al-Nassr striker to play with his long-time nemesis in America. Those rumors have now been put to rest, though.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (via GOAL) has insisted that there is nothing to the story. He described the rumors as "wide of mark”, blowing cold water on hopes of a dream link-up between two icons of the modern era. Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr is valid until June 2025 and there are no signs that the Portuguese forward is considering a departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo has produced a truly impressive return in Saudi Arabia since his move in January 2023, netting 86 goals and providing 19 assists in 97 appearances. Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami to two trophies since June 2023, scoring 38 and providing 20 assists in 44 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about Lionel Messi relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his bitter rivalry with Lionel Messi, claiming there was never any animosity between them. The two have careers that have almost run in parallel, at the top end of the sport for more than 15 years.

On their decades-long rivalry for individual greatness, the Portuguese forward told La Sexta (via GOAL):

“I never had [a bad relationship with Messi]. On the contrary.”

As for whether football will ever see another legendary rivalry with the goalscoring levels he reached with Messi, Ronaldo was uncertain. He said:

“I hope so, it would be very good for football... but I think it's unlikely.”

They’ve won 13 Ballon d’Or titles between them, with Ronaldo winning five and Lionel Messi racking up an unprecedented eight. The duo have broken nearly every significant record in Europe’s top competitions, making it unlikely for other players to meet those heights.

The duo are also set to cross the 1000 career goal mark before they retire from the sport. Ronaldo, two years older, has crossed 900 goals, and the 40-year-old is aiming for 1000. Messi, on the other hand, has crossed 850 goals.

