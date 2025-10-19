Will Cristiano Ronaldo travel to India for Al-Nassr's AFCCL 2 clash against FC Goa? Report provides update

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the travelling party for their AFC Champions League Two meeting with FC Goa, as per reports. The Saudi giants are preparing for a third game in the competition after their convincing league win over Al-Fateh.A report from a club source on X has revealed that the club's captain has been excused from making the trip to India in midweek. The 40-year-old forward will not be part of the squad for the game at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, a common theme on the continent for Al-Nassr this season.Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to be named in a matchday squad for the Knights of Najd in this season's AFC Champions League Two, the second tier of Asian club football. Jorge Jesus' side have won both of their games against Istiklol and Al-Zawraa without needing their talismanic captain in the competition this season.Al-Nassr star Ronaldo has scored five goals in as many appearances in the Saudi Pro League this season, and has yet to appear in any cup competitions. Jesus' side have scored seven goals in the AFC Champions League Two without conceding any, dominating the competition so far.FC Goa have lost both of their games on the continent this season, losing to Al-Zawraa and Istiklol without finding the net. Their fans would have hoped to see Ronaldo in Goa, but the forward will likely not appear in the group stage of the competition this season.Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on 1,000-goal mark in thumping Al-Nassr win Cristiano Ronaldo moved a step closer to his 1,000th goal as a professional after he found the net in Al-Nassr's huge 5-1 win at home to Al-Fateh. The Knights of Najd have now opened up a four-point lead atop the Saudi Pro League standings following a fifth successive win to start the campaign. Joao Felix opened the scoring in the first half with his sixth goal since joining the Saudi giants from Chelsea in the summer. Jorge Jesus saw his side get pegged back in the second half when Sofiane Bendebka equalised for Al-Fateh, who have picked up just one point this season. Al-Nassr were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take it but saw Amin Al-Bukhari stop his effort with a fine save. Not to be stopped, the 40-year-old fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner from just outside the box less than a minute later, scoring his 949th goal.Ronaldo turned provider minutes later, setting up compatriot Joao Felix to score his second of the night. Kingsley Coman joined in the action with his third league goal in the 75th minute, before Felix completed his hat-trick five minutes later.