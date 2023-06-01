"Will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan" - Red Devils target's old comments resurface amid rumors of summer move

After Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund was linked with a move to Manchester United, his comments about being a fan of the Premier League giants have come to light.

Hojlund was one of the breakout stars in the 2022-23 season. After starting the campaign with Austrian side Sturm Graz, he moved to Atalanta in late August for a reported €17 million fee.

Hojlund scored 15 goals and laid out seven assists in 41 appearances for both teams. More impressively, his goal involvements have come in just 2468 first-team minutes.

The 20-year-old caught the eyes of football giants across Europe, including Manchester United, when he scored five goals in two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers for Denmark in March.

With Erik ten Hag's side linked with a move for Hojlund, the club's fans are excited about the prospect of having someone who loves the club lead their attack next season.

Earlier this year, Hojlund admitted that he was a Manchester United fan and would love to join them in the future. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan. So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point."

He also revealed that he idolized Cristiano Ronaldo since his first stint in England. He added (via Madrid Zone):

“My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him at United and I followed him to Real Madrid.”

Manchester United will have to shell out serious money to sign him this summer, with Football Insider reporting that Atalanta are willing to enter negotiations only if a bid in the region of £52 million is lodged.

Harry Kane prefers move to Manchester United over other clubs: Reports

Harry Kane has reportedly decided that he will only join Manchester United if and when he leaves Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract and is said to be keen on moving to a different club this summer. He is not interested in extending his contract at Tottenham and is instead looking to move to Old Trafford.

The Sun has reported that Kane is ready to move to Manchester United this summer if they can agree on a fee with Spurs. If not, he is willing to wait a year and join the Red Devils on a free transfer next summer.

