Will Kylian Mbappe start for Real Madrid vs Barcelona? New report arrives hours before Copa del Rey final kick-off

A new report about Kylian Mbappe's fitness levels has emerged mere hours before the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both sides are set to face off at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville later today, in their third El Clasico clash of the season.
A major talking point around the final has been Mbappe, who endured an injury during Los Blancos' Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal. The Spanish giants were dealt a 5-1 loss on aggregate, crashing out of the competition, but there were serious questions raised about Mbappe's fitness.
The superstar hurt his ankle during that match (April 16) and has not played a game since. He missed out on their games against Athletic Club Bilbao and Getafe. There were reports that he would return to fitness before the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, but an emerging update has revealed the unlikelihood of this.
According to journalist Miguel Angel Toribio (via Madrid Xtra on X), Kylian Mbappe has not recovered in time to play for Real Madrid this weekend. It is worth noting that the former Paris Saint-Germain forward has been largely ineffectual against the Blaugrana this season.
Both rival clubs have faced off twice, and Madrid have come off worse, with an aggregate 9-2 win for Barca so far. Kylian Mbappe has scored just once against the Catalan giants, a fifth minute goal during the Supercopa de Espana final. However, the Blaugrana went on to win that game 5-2 and lift the trophy.
Carlo Ancelotti's comments on Kylian Mbappe's availablity for Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final
Ahead of their most recent La Liga match against Getafe, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti discussed the availablity of his players, including Kylian Mbappe. The forrward's ankle problem was not much of a problem, as the Italian manager revelaed expectations that Mbappe would play against Barcelona.
Speaking about Mbappe and fellow injured French defender Ferland Mendy, Ancelotti admitted that they would partake in training ahead of the final. He explained to the press (via France 24):
"For tomorrow's game they will not be ready, but they will train on these days, and I think they will be available for the game on Saturday... Kylian Mbappe is hurting because of his injury, because he cannot help the team -- he's doing everything he can to be ready for Saturday."
Meanwhile Real Madrid have been mired in controversy after demanding that the Spanish Football Federation change the referee for the Copa del Rey clash. Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea was announced as the official for the game, but he was criticized on Madrid's official TV channel.
The referee opened up about the criticism, explaining that it had led to his son getting bullied at school. Madrid urged the RFEF to replace him on the basis of bias, but the federation refused, and the capital giants retaliated by boycotting all pre-game activities.