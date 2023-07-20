Will Lionel Messi make his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul? Journalist provides update

Lionel Messi could reportedly make his debut for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul tomorrow (July 21).

The Argentine superstar has been training with his new team in Florida alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. The duo have been officially unveiled as the club's new signings are primed to make their debut against the Liga MX side.

Journalist Gaston Edul has claimed that Messi and Busquets will be on the bench against Cruz Azul and will make their debuts in the second half of the Leagues Cup opener. The game will be held in Inter Miami's own backyard — the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi has penned an initial two-and-a-half-year deal at the MLS club with an option for another year. He is reportedly set to earn between $125 and $150 million during the duration of the deal, which includes salary, signing bonus and team equity (h/t Marca).

The 36-year-old has claimed that he chose to join the MLS club because he wanted to focus more on his day-to-day activities. But he will have a major task at hand after the Leagues Cup fixture against Cruz Azul.

Messi would be hoping to lift his new club from the basement of the Eastern Conference table. They have amassed just 18 points from their 22 league games so far.

Inter Miami boss gives verdict on potential Lionel Messi debut against Cruz Azul

Inter Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has refused to confirm if Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will make their debut against Cruz Azul.

The Argentine coach, who managed both superstars at Barcelona in the 2013-14 season, told reporters, via TyC Sport:

"I'm not ruling out Leo's debut, but I have to see him one more training session, also see how he feels, both he (Messi) and Busquets. They both arrived very well. We can expect to see them on Friday, but I don't want to rush into saying something that I can't comply."

After the game against La Maquina, Inter Miami will take on Atlanta United on matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup group stages on 25 July. Both Messi and Busquets could make their MLS debuts next month, when Vice City take on Charlotte on 20 August.

Given there is no relegation in the MLS, Inter Miami's status as a top-flight club isn't under threat. But they are in danger of recording their worst-ever finish in the Eastern Conference.

They haven't finished below 11th in their three seasons in the MLS but are currently 15th in the table.