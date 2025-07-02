Will Lionel Messi renew his contract with Inter Miami? Report provides update

Mundo Deportivo (MD) has provided an update on Lionel Messi's contract situation with Inter Miami as he heads into the final six months of his deal. The Argentine forward signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the MLS giants when he joined in July 2023 after his spell in France with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The report from MD has revealed that sources in the MLS side have revealed that talks are underway with Messi and his representatives over a new deal. The same was corroborated by the player's camp, as both parties are working on an agreement to continue together.

In his two years at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has already created a lasting legacy. The reigning MLS MVP, Messi led the Herons to the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield titles, the first two pieces of silverware in the history of the club. With 50 goals to his name, he is also the club's all-time record goalscorer since its formation in 2018.

Messi played a starring role as Inter Miami completed favourably in the FIFA Club World Cup before eventually losing to European champions PSG in the Round of 16. He was rumoured to be considering an exit from the club once his contract ends, in a bid to play in a more competitive league in the months leading up to next year's FIFA World Cup.

Contrary to reports, Messi is happy in Miami, where his wife and children have settled comfortably into their lives. He is expected to lead Inter Miami when they move to their new home, the 25,000-seater Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

Lionel Messi officially able to negotiate with other clubs as Inter Miami deal nears expiry: Reports

A report from Argentine news outlet Rosariotres (via @AlbicelesteTalk) has revealed that Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is now free to negotiate with a new club. The 38-year-old has six months left on his contract with the Herons, meaning that he is eligible now to hold talks with other teams.

Lionel Messi's contract situation has been headline news as his 30-month deal with the MLS giants runs down. As is standard practice, the former Barcelona and PSG man can now enter into talks over a new deal and sign a pre-contract agreement with another club this summer.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is not short of suitors in the transfer market despite his advanced age. He has had approaches from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and even Europe as his future plans remain unconfirmed.

