Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Fresh reports emerge on Inter Miami superstar

Many Barcelona fans want to see Lionel Messi return to the club before calling time on his career. However, if the latest report from SPORT (via Barca Universal) is anything to go by, it doesn't look like that will be happening.

According to the Spanish outlet, Lionel Messi's relationship with the current Barcelona board, headed by Joan Laporta, remains cold, with no plans of a return, institutional role or public tribute being considered.

The player, for his part, is said to be unwilling to reunite with the Blaugrana's leadership and is said to be avoiding interviews and refraining from discussing matters related to the club in public.

Recall that the Argentine's relationship with Laporta went sour prior to his move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021. The Barca president had vowed to keep the 37-year-old at the club, but eventually failed to keep his promise.

Meanwhile, Barca Universal reports that Lionel Messi's future is angling towards a long-term stay at Inter Miami. The Argentine is said to have renewed his contract with the club, although the details are yet to hit the public.

The MLS outfit are said to be eager to keep the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner as the face of their club, particularly to see him lead the team during the inauguration of their new stadium.

Other MLS sides are also said to be in favor of the Argentine's presence as it is strongly believed that it would be pivotal in the league's expansion, and his global appeal would help attract a large audience.

If these developments are true, then it would be difficult to see the 37-year-old back at Barcelona anytime soon.

How Lionel Messi and Barcelona have fared so far this season?

It is fair to say that both Barcelona and Lionel Messi are having a great time this season. The Catalan giants were recently crowned the Copa del Rey champions after beating Real Madrid 3-2 in the final on Saturday, April 26.

Hansi Flick's men are on track to win LaLiga as well. They currently enjoy a four-point lead at the top of the table with five games to spare. They've also made it into the semifinals of the Champions League, where they'll face Inter Milan for a spot in the final.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has bagged eight goals and three assists for Inter Miami in 12 appearances across all competitions since the new campaign kicked off.

