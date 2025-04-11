Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal with Inter Miami? Report provides update

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Inter Miami at least until the end of 2026. As reported by The Athletic via GOAL, the Argentine is expected to renew his contract with the Herons for another season.

Ad

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Inter Miami in July 2023 after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His current deal expires at the end of this year, but he is expected to be offered a new deal soon.

Lionel Messi signing a new deal could mean that he will definitely be a part of the Argentina squad in the 2026 World Cup. The United States are the principal host of the tournament, where La Albiceleste will look to retain their World Cup title.

Ad

Trending

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has assured Inter Miami fans on several occasions that Messi will be at the club through 2026. He recently said, as quoted by GOAL:

"The stars are aligning for something great, for a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s solely his decision. I expect that within 60-90 days we’ll have to determine all of this. My hope has always been - and everything we’re doing - is to see Messi play at our new stadium in 2026. Hopefully, that happens."

Ad

Lionel Messi has been the face of Inter Miami and the MLS since joining the Herons in 2023. He has 42 goals and 21 assists in 48 appearances for the MLS giants.

The Argentine has started this season on a really strong note, having contributed eight goals and three assists in nine games. He has won two trophies for Inter Miami so far - Supporters' Shield and the Leagues Cup.

Ronald Koeman opens up on comparison between Lamine Yamal and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona player and manager Ronald Koeman has claimed that no player can be compared to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi. Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been compared with Messi following his stellar showings at a very young age.

Ad

At just 17, Yamal has established himself as a key player for both Barcelona and Spain. He has been exceptional for Barca this season after playing a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 win.

Ronald Koeman has hailed Yamal as a top talent but urged the fans to refrain from comparing him to Messi. The Netherlands manager said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“No one should be compared to Messi. Yamal is of course an amazing player. At his age, of this quality and importance, let’s hope he continues on this path. There is only one Messi. I think you have the right to compare players, and the only thing I hope is that the player himself doesn’t think that way, but rather works every day to improve. I think that’s the most important thing because a player’s career goes through a lot of ups and downs."

Ad

Koeman added:

“He must work hard and be serious. He can certainly become a great player, and he already is at his current age, because he is a decisive player at certain moments in matches. He shouldn’t be compared to Messi because Messi is a unique player, and that’s all there is to it. Messi was fantastic, and certainly with the passing years and gaining experience, Lamine will improve more and more, but I don’t think we’ll ever see a player in the future who was as important to Barcelona as Messi was."

Lionel Messi spent 21 years on the books of Barcelona and left in 2021 as arguably the club's greatest ever player. He made 778 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More