Will Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim? Fresh reports emerge on manager's future 

Manchester United have decided not to sack Ruben Amorim even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils will face Spurs at San Mames on Wednesday, May 21.
Amorim's future has been subject to speculation following a poor campaign so far. The former Sporting manager was roped in as Erik ten Hag's replacement in November last year.
Amorim arrived with an enviable record, having transformed the Portuguese club's fortunes. He was expected to be Manchester United's savior as well, but things have hardly unfolded as expected.
The Red Devils failed to cut a chord in the FA Cup as well as the EFL Cup, while their league form has been extremely poor as well. Amorim's team have lost 13 of their 26 league games, winning only six, and are currently 16th in the Premier League table with one game left to play.
The Europa League remains their only chance at salvation this season, but Manchester United are not planning to take any drastic measures if they fail to win the trophy. However, the club are unimpressed by their Portuguese head coach's assessment that he may be the worst manager in their history.
The Red Devils believe that Amorim cannot be punished for a disastrous season and are already planning for the summer. The English club have drawn up a list of targets for the summer if they secure a £100m jackpot by winning the Europa League. Manchester United also have a plan B ready in case they fail to win the trophy.
How many games has Ruben Amorim won since taking charge of Manchester United?
Ruben Amorim has registered the lowest win percentage of his managerial career since taking charge of Manchester United. The Portuguese started his managerial stint with Portuguese side Casa Pia.
He rose to prominence with Braga before securing a move to Sporting in March 2020. By then, he had registered a win ratio of over 75% in his career.
At Sporting, Amorim reached greater heights, winning the league twice in four years. He won 164 of his 231 games in charge, losing just 33, before being lapped up by the Red Devils.
However, the Portuguese has failed to replicate that form at Old Trafford so far. He has registered 15 wins and 15 defeats from 40 games across competitions for the Premier League giants, registering a 37.5% win ratio.