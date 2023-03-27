Will Manchester United sell Mason Greenwood? Red Devils re-iterate transfer stance amid interest from Turkey

Manchester United have reportedly rejected bids for Mason Greenwood from Turkey. The Red Devils are slowly changing their minds about the possibility of the Englishman playing again at Old Trafford.

As per a report in The Athletic, Manchester United are yet to make a decision on the forward's future. The 21-year-old is keen on returning, but the club are testing the waters before getting to the final decision.

A source close to Greenwood claimed that the footballer was one in a thousand and told The Athletic:

"Most athletes don't know they're going to make it, but he falls into the category where at 10 years old he knew it was a certainty. These are fewer and farther between than people think. Frank Lampard, John Terry, David Beckham had to work their socks off."

The source added:

"Mason had a Rooney-esque, Gazza-esque quality. In 999 out of 1,000 cases footballers are made, but he fits the born category. It is unexplainable why he can do some of the things he does. He can just score goals from impossible situations."

Speaking about the forward's time away from the club during his suspension, the source continued:

"It wasn't an easy ride. The club were protective of him in different ways. He was an asset but they also wanted to help him reach his full potential. He made immature choices, but lots of young players do that, then they grow up a bit."

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood had his sexual assault case dropped earlier this year and he is free now. However, Manchester United are yet to welcome the footballer back as they are conducting an internal investigation.

Erik ten Hag spoke about the forward coming back and said:

“I can’t add anything. I refer to the statement of the club. In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

Manchester United had offers from Turkey earlier this year too, but they did not loan out Greenwood.

