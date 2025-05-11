William Saliba set to make major demand on Arsenal contract amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

Arsenal have begun talks over a new contract for William Saliba, to cement the defender's long-term future as interest from Real Madrid grows. Journalist David Ornstein has now reported (via Football Insider) that the French international has set a major demand if he is to sign a new deal.

Saliba has been a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta, playing every Premier League match last season and making 33 league appearances this term. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Madrid among the top clubs keen to acquire him to strengthen their defense.

In a pre-emptive move, the Gunners' sporting director Andrea Berta has opened discussions with Saliba's agents. No bid has yet been made, but the club will make one soon in the hope of reinforcing the value that they have placed on Saliba. However, the report has revealed that Saliba is demanding terms to match his standing as one of the top centre-backs on the planet.

Real Madrid's interest in Saliba is part of a grand design to overhaul their defense, given the reported transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free deal. La Liga giants have reportedly been targeting Saliba for a move this summer, or in 2026, when his contract will run for one final year.

Despite external interest and no contract offers from the Gunners hierarchy just yet, Saliba has been happy at the Emirates Stadium, as per the report.

Real Madrid target Arsenal's David Raya as Courtois replacement

Real Madrid are said to be targeting a transfer for Arsenal shot-stopper David Raya, according to The Sun (via HardTackle). The Spanish international has been a stalwart for the Gunners for two seasons, making a move for him a tough nut to crack for the La Liga giants.

Madrid's pursuit of Raya will likely be connected to Thibaut Courtois, as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old. They also have Brighton's Bart Verbruggen lined up as a fall-back option, as securing Raya is seen as a more complicated endeavor, considering his established place in north London.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, have progressed leaps and bounds, reaching the Champions League semifinals and challenging for the Premier League title. Raya's input has been crucial in such progress, so a move to Real Madrid is not on the cards.

However, a massive bid on the table or a wish on the player's part to go back to Spain could change things for the Gunners. With three years of his contract still on, Arsenal may hold their ground against any offer for their goalkeeper.

