Wolves enquire about possibility of including 3 Barcelona players in exchange deal for Ruben Neves: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly open to a swap deal with Barcelona. The Premier League side are looking for Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and Nico Gonzalez in return for Ruben neves.

According to a report in SPORT, Wolves have set their conditions for the transfer of Neves to Camp Nou. They wanted at least €50 million for the Portuguese star – a figure the Catalan side are unable to match.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Barcelona could reportedly attempt to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves or Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi if Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong leaves this summer. dlvr.it/SQxfmq Barcelona could reportedly attempt to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves or Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi if Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong leaves this summer. dlvr.it/SQxfmq

Wolves are now open to a swap deal with Barcelona but want three players in exchange for Neves. Bruno Lage's side want Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and Nico Gonzalez in exchange for their star midfielder.

The Catalan side were open to selling Mingueza and Riqui Puig this summer but are undecided on Nico. He was listed for a loan move next season but could now be heading for the exit door.

Barcelona are confident of signing Neves this summer despite interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Arsenal. SPORT claim they have personal terms sorted with the midfielder, who hopes to move to Camp Nou.

Wolves manager on Barcelona target

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has admitted it would be difficult to keep hold of Ruben Neves this summer. Lage claimed he was ready to sell the player if the right offer arrived. He was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"We need to be ready for everything, especially if you're a club like Wolves. We're the kind of club that cannot lose a big opportunity. These top players like Ruben Neves have a value of £100m. We need to be aware of everything, anything can happen, not just with Ruben but with any position."

"He's an important player but, like I said, we need to wait for an offer and we need to wait to understand what will really happen. Something that is good for the club, good for the player, and then we will make a decision. If you ask me if I want to work with Ruben, yes. If you ask the player if he wants to work for me, for sure, he will say yes. But this is football and you never know what can happen the next day."

Barcelona are working on getting transfers sorted ahead of next season. The Blaugrana are looking for swap deals and free transfers given their financial situation.

